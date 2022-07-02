Passenger Luggage Piles Up in Heathrow Airport Amid Ongoing Delays

Passengers at London’s Heathrow Airport were stuck waiting for their baggage amid ongoing travel disruptions at airports in the UK and continental Europe.

Video posted by Darren Forster on July 1 shows dozens of bags filling the floor at the reclaim area in Heathrow and a situation he described as “chaos.”

Forster said it took over an hour to get his luggage, while some travelers never found their bags.

Heathrow and Gatwick were among numerous airports in the United Kingdom and across Europe experiencing long queues, cancelled flights, and baggage pileups on arrival. Credit: Darren Forster via Storyful