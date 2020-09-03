Passenger Captures Car's Journey Through Dust Storm at Broken Hill

A dust storm swept through parts of far west New South Wales, on September 2, blanketing the outback town of Broken Hill.

The Bureau of Meteorology said strong, gusty winds in the northeast of South Australia had caused “raised dust” for towns in the region, including across the border in Broken Hill.

This timelapse video, filmed by Bel Roach, captures the journey into the dust storm near Broken Hill. Credit: Bel Roach via Storyful