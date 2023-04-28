Pasquantino's solo homer (5)

The Canadian Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Four-time All-Star Madison Bumgarner was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday after clearing waivers. The veteran left-hander was designated for assignment on April 20, giving the team seven days to trade the 2014 World Series MVP or place him on waivers. Bumgarner wasn't claimed and can sign with any team for a prorated share of the $720,000 major league minimum. The 33-year-old allowed at least five runs in three of his four starts this season and dropped to 1-3 wit