Pasco County woman survives after husband shot her in the face in April
A Pasco County woman survived after her husband shot her in the face in April. 26-year-old Liz Osorio described the scariest moment of her life. She saw her husband standing outside. Deputies said he admitted to seeing her and then shot her in the face. "Domestic violence doesn’t discriminate. I’m someone who had a great job, graduated magna cum laude from USF. I’m a hard worker. I was a great provider, a great wife," said Osorio.