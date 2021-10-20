Pasco County school board discuss bell time changes
Montreal Canadiens fans are clearly still salty over Jesperi Kotkaniemi's offer sheet.
The Dodgers rolled over the Braves 11-2 on Thursday night to force a Game 6 in the NLCS.
The Broncos couldn't figure out a way to beat a banged-up Browns team.
Justin Cuthbert shares his Top 5-performing teams in the NHL so far, with a couple of notable and surprising omissions.
Based on The Bill Russell Scale, Dwight Howard should have made the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team list.
Kyle Lowry opened up about leaving Toronto, former Raptors teammates and joining Miami in New York Times article
"We should all strive to live life a little bit more like Scooter did — a person that valued love, loyalty, compassion and friendship.”
Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, died in May.
Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses what went wrong after a lopsided 98-83 loss to the Washington Wizards. Toronto was playing its first regular season game in Toronto in 600 days and the crowd, as VanVleet says, made it feel like a playoff game.
Kelce says Simmons' main issue is a lack of accountability.
Justin Cuthbert on why the Buffalo Sabres' surprising early success is probably not sticking around for the entire 2021-22 season.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under increasing pressure as Manchester United welcome second-place Liverpool to Old Trafford.
A disappointing final result for the Raptors still brought several memorable moments.
GM Marc Bergevin all but confirmed the worst for Canadiens captain Shea Weber.
Following his 21-game suspension for carrying a fake vaccine card, Evander Kane has burned one more bridge in an NHL career that could be coming to an end.
Kylian Mbappe admitted to requesting a transfer before 2021-22 season and with his Paris Saint-Germain expiring next summer, it now seems inevitable the 22-year-old star will become a Real Madrid player.
The streaking Ravens host the Bengals in a battle for first place in the AFC North, just one of many intriguing games on the Week 7 NFL slate.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Case Keenum stepped in for Baker Mayfield and made the most of his first start in two years, third-string back D'Ernest Johnson rushed for 146 yards and the busted-up Cleveland Browns beat the Denver Broncos 17-14 on Thursday night. Keenum didn't put up impressive stats (21 of 33 for 199 yards), but threw a touchdown pass and did enough — as did Cleveland's maligned defense — to get the Browns (4-3) a much-needed victory. They survived without Mayfield, who sat out with a should
OTTAWA — It wasn’t a masterpiece for the San Jose Sharks, but it was pretty enough. Two second-period goals got the job done for the visitors Thursday as they handed the Senators a 2-1 defeat in Ottawa. Logan Couture and Kevin Labanc, on the power play, scored in the middle frame to erase a 1-0 deficit, sending the Sharks (3-0-0) into the third period with a 2-1 lead. Drake Batherson was the only Ottawa player to beat James Reimer in the San Jose net. He finished with 30 saves. The Senators (2-2
MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 27 points in 24 minutes off the bench, Jimmy Butler added 21 and the Miami Heat opened their season with an easy 137-95 victory over the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Heat, who set team records for opening night scoring and opening night margin of victory. It was nearly the biggest margin of victory in any game — falling just short of a 43-point win over the Los Angeles Clippers in 1994. The previ