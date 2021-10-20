Pasco County school board discuss bell time changes

The Canadian Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Case Keenum stepped in for Baker Mayfield and made the most of his first start in two years, third-string back D'Ernest Johnson rushed for 146 yards and the busted-up Cleveland Browns beat the Denver Broncos 17-14 on Thursday night. Keenum didn't put up impressive stats (21 of 33 for 199 yards), but threw a touchdown pass and did enough — as did Cleveland's maligned defense — to get the Browns (4-3) a much-needed victory. They survived without Mayfield, who sat out with a should