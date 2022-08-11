Pascal Siakam's leap in ball-handling, shooting will make scoring easier for Raptors

Pascal Siakam vowed he was going to take another step after last season. Based off footage from offseason scrimmages, Siakam kept his word. Listen to the full episode looking at takeaways from the Rico Hines runs on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast or watch on our YouTube.

Video Transcript

AMIT MANN: Yeah. Yeah, I love it. Speaking of tighter handles, Pascal. Again, Rico Hines, I keep on saying this.

Rico Hines run? Who knows? But when you mention Scottie Barnes and the ball being tighter to his body and not being fluctuating as much, there are occasions last season with Pascal that we kind of just see him lose a ball. Not always in turnovers, but he'd be dribbling. He'd just lose the ball, right?

ESFANDIAR BARAHENI: Yeah.

AMIT MANN: And he's worked extensively on keeping his body lower to the ground to obviously control your dribble better. But now it seems like he's adding a bit more finesse to it where he's really comfortable doing crossovers. And these little changes to Pascal's game is going to make him more of a face up player. And he's talked about it.

Nick Nurse has talked about it that he has to be more of a face up player. That's what all the greats are, right? They're not always posting up.

When you're on the perimeter, you can't be doing post ups from the 3 point line, right? You've got to be able to see things coming. You've got to be able to see cutters coming. You got to be able to see your teammates.

You've got to see the court. You've got to use that vision passing, which he already has. He's already shown that he's got this basketball IQ that's continuously growing, and he's able to find players when he was getting all kinds of doubles this past season and having a better dribble. You know, he makes those first two moves if his head is still up because he's still confident in his handle. He's going to be able to find other drivers and he's going to have a better probably-- a better finishing ability around the rim too if he's got a better handle on the ball.

Those are some things that I saw from him, but I think some people are a little bit down on the first clip we saw from the Rico Hines run where Pascal was missing a lot. Man on man, they're look, has he been working out at all? What's going on here? Like, yo. This--

ESFANDIAR BARAHENI: That is the funniest thing because it's like, it's both sides of it, right? We can react. We can overreact to a Scottie Barnes, you know, dribble and pull up 3.

And then on the other side, we can also overreact to, oh my God, Pascal missed, like, two jumpers. I think a lot of times, players use Rico as a way to warm up and, like, get into their routine. So I think Pascal in a lot of ways is probably similar to that where he's using this week or whatever that they're in Rico to kind of get into rhythm and then build off of that into whatever he does for the rest of the off-season. I'll say about Pascal. I think when it comes to that handle getting tighter and him being more of a face up player, you look at a guy like Giannis Antetokounmpo, and I'm not making a comparison between the two, but what he was doing two, three seasons ago, which was an MVP caliber season--

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

ESFANDIAR BARAHENI: --he was a lot more of a, OK, I'm going to dribble at you. But as soon as I see a little bit of pressure, I have to turn around and post up because my handle isn't tight enough. That's changed now for Giannis.

He is very comfortable getting into a little bit of a crossover in between, try to beat you off the dribble. And he doesn't go to a go-to post up, you know? Same thing kind of applies to Pascal. Not in the same vein because Giannis is just Giannis, right?

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

ESFANDIAR BARAHENI: But in that same light, you don't want to have your go-to move be it post up. So if you can get to the face up, get into a crossover between, that is a perfect way to kind of build out a better offensive repertoire. And then with that being said, like, this year for Pascal coming up, he is in the midst of his prime. He is entering a stage in his career where he feels a level of comfort. And I think that is going to be huge when it comes to just what he knows and what he doesn't know about his game. Like, at this point, there's a level of self awareness that is huge when it comes to Pascal.

And him being able to recognize, OK, I need to do this better, I need to do that better-- he's mentioned in a lot of interviews that he's done recently too. I think that's huge going into next season. So--

AMIT MANN: Yeah, and yeah, knowing, right, when it's obvious to you and you're looking at your game and the things that you need to work on and your weaknesses, if you can say that these are the things I've got to work on-- and obviously, 3 point shooting was probably one of the biggest goals for him. But there are other small things in there that he needs to improve about his game. And when you're trying to become the best version of yourself and trying to be a top five player, there are always things to work on, obviously. But with Pascal now, looking at his 3 point shot, the pull up shot, just being able to get better offensive looks further away from the basket because there is going to be crowds around him-- probably not, at least hopefully not, to the extent that it was this past season because the Raptors' spacing will be better because hopefully, they have better 3 point shooters, which is going to open up things for everybody, but making his life easier, right?

His offense is very difficult right now, and it's by choice because that is the strength of his game is being able to get in the paint and cause havoc but sometimes, you do need-- even for the longevity of his career, right? Sometimes you do need to be able to get better offense further away from the basket.

It could be pull ups, it could be hand-offs, just being able to hit those free throw line extended shots a bit more consistently and I love the pull ups. I love his being able to step back this past season. He really did take a step there as well.

ESFANDIAR BARAHENI: Yep.

AMIT MANN: All very good things for him, and it's going to make him-- hoo! Might be his best season yet coming up here. It might be.

ESFANDIAR BARAHENI: Honestly, it really might be. I think that range point you brought up is really interesting because we saw such an improvement last season through that. And there's no reason that that can't get better.

You know, the thing is-- so let me look at this. I just wanted to double check. He shot on-- on all mid-range shots, he shot 46%, which is in the 80th percentile for his positions. It's pretty damn good.

AMIT MANN: Yep.

ESFANDIAR BARAHENI: And he's ever improving in that. So I think the biggest thing with him is obviously just getting into rhythm. And like you said, with the handle getting tighter with Scottie and how that is going to help his pull up jumper, the same thing applies to Pascal. If your handle is tighter, you're going to be able to get into emotion, a lot quicker, the shooting motion a lot quicker.

AMIT MANN: Fair.

ESFANDIAR BARAHENI: And it just makes life easier for you as a creator.

AMIT MANN: Yeah. On that percentage too, I think it's important to keep in mind the kind of players who are going to be shooting from the mid-range area. Those are like-- I like calling the mid-range area the survival of the fittest where only the strong survive, Mobb Deep, because people can't-- not everyone can make baskets from there, right?

It's a really hard spot. It's like, that's why the NBA transitioned to 3 point shots and layups because the mid-range area, there's less space. It's very crowded. It's tougher. And so him being able to be at that percentage against some of the other players-- a LeBron, a Kevin Durant, Brandon Ingram, even-- those kinds of players are able to hit--

ESFANDIAR BARAHENI: Devin Booker, DeMar DeRozan.

AMIT MANN: Yeah. All that, man. Like, it's a pretty impressive percentage, right?

That means he's being accurate. He's reading the defenses really well, and he's, like, not throwing up shots that he's not really sure about. He's being very calculated with his mid-range game. So, love that.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Good Word with Goodwill - Jalen Brunson is ready for New York City

    Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill spoke New York Knicks PG Jalen Brunson about his move to New York, his expectations for playing under Tom Thibodeau, and his excitement for the energy of the Knicks fanbase. Brunson joined Yahoo Sports on behalf Abbott Nutrition and Pedialyte.

  • Russell’s No. 6 being retired across NBA, a 1st for league

    Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey is being retired across the NBA, a first for the league. The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced Thursday that the number worn by the 11-time champion, civil rights activist and person good enough to have been enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach was being permanently retired by all 30 teams. “Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a uniqu

  • Weather: This heatwave could be more dangerous than the one last month as UK under heat dome

    The UK is under a heat dome and this heatwave could be more dangerous than the last, according to Sky News' weather presenter. A Met Office amber extreme heat warning is in place for much of England and Wales until Sunday and although temperatures will not hit the record-breaking highs of 40.3C seen last month, the current heatwave is expected to be longer than July's. Sky's Kirsty McCabe explains that the gradual build-up of heat over several days this time could actually be more dangerous than the conditions seen previously.

  • Man who hid guns in jail pleads guilty to weapons charge

    A prominent prison reform advocate who disguised himself as a construction worker to hide guns, handcuff keys and hacksaw blades in the walls of a Nashville jail under construction pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge on Thursday. U.S. Attorney Attorney Mark Wildasin's office in Nashville announced Alex Friedmann' s guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Friedmann had previous felony convictions, including armed robbery; assault with intent to commit first degree murder; and attempted aggravated robbery.

  • NFL Preseason Blitz: Jalen Hurts looks fantastic in Eagles' preseason opener

    The Eagles got a great 2022 preseason debut from Jalen Hurts.

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Divisional clash of Lions, Stampeders features quarterback intrigue

    CALGARY — Which quarterback will grab the spotlight is a prominent subplot of Saturday's divisional clash between the B.C. Lions and host Calgary Stampeders. The season's first meeting of B.C. (6-1) and Calgary (5-2) tussling for second place in the West Division is a fascinating pairing of a decorated Stampeders quarterback closing in on a milestone and a young Canadian Lions quarterback taking the league by storm this season. The division-leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers (9-1) dropped their first

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Maple Leafs great Borje Salming diagnosed with ALS

    Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Borje Salming has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, the team announced Wednesday. “I have received news that has shaken my family and me,” Salming said in a statement. “In an instant, everything changed.” Salming, who played 16 seasons with the Leafs (1973-1989) and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996, said he recognizes that there is no cure for the disease but says there are treatmen