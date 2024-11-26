Pascal Siakam scores and draws the foul

Washington head coach Dan Quinn opted to go for the extra point ... and it cost him and the Commanders.
The two teams still have eyes on a division title, but are currently holding on to two AFC wild card spots.
Fred VanVleet is $50,000 lighter but avoided suspension after nearly poking a referee in the face.
Porzingis has been out for the past five months after undergoing foot surgery.
Let this be the standard that ends all talk about Kyle Shanahan being able to make it work with any QB in his scheme. It’s a fallacy that has been proven before, but also conveniently forgotten.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his game-by-game recap notes for Week 12.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Week 12s top fantasy storylines, including a pair of rookie QBs coming through with big games.
Auburn was also fined for its fans storming the field.
The Hoosiers fell five spots after the 38-15 loss.
What did we just watch?
The Packers looked the part of a playoff team in a comfortable win over the 49ers
Six of the 14 teams in the conference have already made coaching changes.
Let's take a deeper dive to see if teams are salvaging some value from their underwhelming offseason signings.
The Yahoo Fantasy Football team comes together to deliver their conviction picks for Week 12.
Jameis Winston's helmet communication device had an issue.
Browns fans finally had something to be happy about on Thursday amid an otherwise miserable season.
This season's NBA All-Star Game will reportedly have a much different look to increase competitiveness.
Dan Hurley is trying to run it back with only one returning starter from last year's championship squad.
Shohei Ohtani helped lead the Dodgers to a World Series title in his first season with the team.
