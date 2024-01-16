Pascal Siakam rocks the rim
Wayne and Janet Gretzky have five children, and they've each chosen their own paths.
The tears of Thelma Krause should serve as a reminder for all of us that it costs nothing to be kind, but there is a price that is paid for cruelty.
One recent bold prediction forecasts the Chicago Bulls trading Zach LaVine to the Golden State Warriors.
The two friends cheered on their guys in matching Chiefs puffer jackets amid the frigid temps at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday
The Dallas Cowboys struggled mightily in the first half of their wild card game against Green Bay. Here are the best reactions.
However, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes said he couldn’t give his game jersey to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
The Chiefs and Texans are moving on in the NFL playoffs. Here's who the teams will play and what to know about the playoff bracket.
True to his ways, Terry Ryan made no effort to hide his emotions in a post-game interview following a surprise return to professional hockey on Sunday afternoon.The former Montreal Canadiens draft pick suited up for his hometown Newfoundland Growlers against the Adirondack Thunder amid a flu outbreak that left the Growlers shorthanded. The ECHL appearance marked his first game of professional hockey in 21 years.Ryan, whose fervent and fiery ways took him all the way to a brief stint in the NHL i
Postgame quotes from the Dallas podium, locker room after the Cowboys’ 48-32 win.
Yes, Jared Goff and the Lions eliminated the Rams from the NFL playoffs, but Bill Plaschke still would prefer to have Matthew Stafford at quarterback.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his helmet shattered on a hit from Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott during Saturday night's frigid AFC wild-card playoff game. With a game-time temperature of minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit, the game was the fourth-coldest in NFL history, and it was unclear whether the temperature made the shell of Mahomes' helmet more brittle than usual. Regardless, the reigning league MVP was left with a fist-sized chunk of plastic miss
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Logan Eschrich came to Buffalo to witness the snowstorm, and he stayed for the shoveling on Sunday. Once the professional storm chaser saw the Buffalo Bills invite fans to help dig out a snow-filled Highmark Stadium for their delayed playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, now scheduled for Monday, Eschrich couldn’t resist. Sniffling and shivering from the cold, Eschrich detailed the seemingly impossible task he and the estimated 85-person shovel crew faced while being
Two former WWE Superstars made their TNA debut on Saturday's (January 13) Hard to Kill pay-per-view.
MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime outlasted Austria's Dominic Thiem 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 5-7, 6-3 on a mixed day for Canadians on Monday at the Australian Open. Auger-Aliassime, the No. 27 seed, needed four hours 59 minutes to complete the first-round victory, which ended just before 2 a.m. local time at Melbourne Park. He said he was proud of how he regrouped after missing a chance to close out the win in straight sets. "It was a struggle for me but at the end, I didn't want
Tommy Fleetwood benefited from two huge errors on the back nine from Rory McIlroy and produced his own strong finish to win the Dubai Invitational following a back-and-forth final-round duel on Sunday. McIlroy had already three-putted from 2 feet at No. 14 by the time he reached the 18th tee with a one-shot lead over Fleetwood and pulled his drive into the water. Fleetwood followed that by driving into the middle of the fairway and sent his approach to 16 feet, well inside McIlroy after the world No. 2 had to take a drop.
All four of Stafford's daughters were born during his 12 years in Detroit before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Dan Campbell has receipts. He's just not ready to turn them in yet. “There will be a time and place for that,” the Detroit Lions coach said Monday, a day after leading his team to a win over the Los Angeles Rams to give the franchise its first playoff win in 32 years. Detroit, the NFC’s No. 2 seed, will host two playoff games in one postseason for the first time in franchise history in a divisional round matchup next Sunday against the winner of the Philadelphia-Tampa Ba
NEW YORK — If there is one common theme to this baseball offseason it is the desperation everywhere for quality starting pitching. Desperation as in the Dodgers forking over $325 million over 12 years to Yoshinobu Yamamoto who’s never thrown a single pitch in the majors and another $136.5 million over five years to Tyler Glasnow, who’s never thrown over 150 innings. Desperation as in the Mets ...
According to a recent report, the Chicago Bulls would gladly trade Zach LaVine, and he would gladly leave.