Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

Yahoo Sports Videos

A wild game between the Mavericks and Nets ended with a Spencer Dinwittie buzzer-beater, sinking the Nets in Brooklyn. The Nets were without unvaccinated star Kyrie Irving, who is barred from playing in home games and Ben Simmons, who after being traded by the 76ers in February, is suffering from a back injury. Russell Wilson gave an introductory press conference with the Denver Broncos while his old team, the Seattle Seahawks, is a preferred destination for Colin Kaepernick. Pete Carroll was full of surprises when asked about his thoughts on the former NFL star QB. Plus, Notre Dame and Wright State are the final teams to make it into the men’s field of 64 as March Madness is officially underway!