Pascal Siakam with an and one vs the Sacramento Kings

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors poured in a season-high 70 points in the first half to cruise to a 124-101 win against the Sacramento Kings on Monday. Chris Boucher's 17 points led the way as Toronto (13-14) won for the second time in a row and fourth of its last five games. The Raptors first-half total surpassed the previous season-high of 67 points scored in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 24. All five Toronto starters scored in double figures against the Kings. After Bouch