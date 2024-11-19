Pascal Siakam nails it from behind the arc
Pascal Siakam nails it from behind the arc, 11/18/2024
Skenes is the first Pirate to win the award since Jason Bay in 2004.
Vincent Goodwill and ESPN's Chris Herring go through the biggest surprises in the NBA about one month into the season. Can anyone catch Jokic for MVP? Is it time for the Bucks to trade Giannis? Are the Cavaliers really this good?
In the NFC, essentially three playoff spots remain up for grabs with six teams vying for them.
Just 31 teams have been eliminated from bowl contention.
Daniel Jones' Giants career is likely over.
Week 11's Sunday slate is in the books and there were performances and injuries that will have long term fantasy implications. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the action and place the games in three categories: Games we care about the most, games we sort of care about and games that could have been an email.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shares his thoughts on some of Sunday's key results from Week 11.
Yes, the game-winning field goal attempt was blocked. That shouldn't distract Chicago from encouraging signs in its first game post-Shane Waldron.
A group of tight ends who are only started in the most dire of circumstances showed out in Week 11. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts breaks down their performances.
The Chiefs were the NFL's last undefeated team.
The Seahawks snapped a six-game losing skid against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.
Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense came alive, but a late special teams error prevented them from snapping the losing streak against their bitter rival.
The 98-yard touchdown pass was the longest offensive play in the NFL season, but it wasn't the longest play in Titans history.
The Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen rivalry saw a legendary chapter written on Sunday.
The Cougars failed to score a second-half touchdown.
Tatum had two chances at a game-winning shot and didn't miss the second one.
The Gators are 5-5 and have a game vs. 1-9 Florida State to end the season.
Georgia kept its playoff hopes alive with a big win over Tennessee.
Iamaleava missed the second half of the Vols' win over Mississippi State in Week 11. He's set to start Saturday night.
Golden State's start to the season has served as an emphatic reminder of just how dangerous a fully operational version of the Warriors can really be.