Pascal Siakam jokes about ‘cussing out’ training staff over minutes restriction
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
After missing the beginning of the season recovering from an injury, Pascal Siakam is seeing his role increase for the Toronto Raptors. He talked about what it’s like to build back up to full speed, learning how to be patient, and how excited he is to have his minutes restriction coming to an end.
Follow along with our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.