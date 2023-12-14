Pascal Siakam goes up to get it and finishes the oop
HoopsHype ranks the five NBA players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the previous week.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Draymond Green getting ejected for a flagrant foul on Jusuf Nurkic.
PHOENIX (AP) — Golden State bad boy Draymond Green was ejected once again on Tuesday night after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the face while the two were battling for position in the third quarter during a game against the Phoenix Suns. It's been less than a month since Green was suspended five games by the NBA for putting Minnesota's Rudy Gobert into a headlock during an altercation in November. This fracas wasn't quite as involved, but it was still another bewildering moment for the four-time All-S
White offered no date when asked about the Irishman’s return to the Octagon
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was suspended indefinitely by the NBA on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after he hit Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face and received a Flagrant 2 foul and ejection. The league announced the penalty handed down by operations chief Joe Dumar and said the suspension begins immediately. “He will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play,” the league said. ___ AP NBA: https://apnews.com/h
CHICAGO (AP) — Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was ejected in the second quarter of Tuesday night's game against the Chicago Bulls. It was unclear what exactly Jokic did to warrant the ejection. It looked as if the two-time NBA MVP felt he was fouled when he missed a reverse layup with 1:12 left, and he said something in the direction of a referee as he made his way back down the court. Jokic was promptly whistled for a technical and thrown out by official Mousa Dagher. The 7-foot center seemed
John Herdman says he should have stepped down as Canada coach ahead of last year's World Cup in Qatar. Herdman, who announced in late August that he was leaving Canada to take over Toronto FC, says he should have left in the wake of his sister Nicola's suicide in May 2022. Herdman said he was persuaded by others to continue with Canada. The Canadian men, under Herdman, had qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 36 years with a win over Jamaica that March. "It really hurt us … I'v
Roger Goodell had a clever response at the NFL’s winter meetings when questioned about the now famous outsides penalty on Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney.
One of golf's most recent cheating controversies involved a golfer at a PGA Tour Canada tournament admitting that he lied on his scorecard.
As trade rumors continue to surround the Chicago Bulls, three teams were linked to DeMar DeRozan.
This season, like most after Tom Brady left New England, has been rough for the Patriots.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows he didn’t show great sportsmanship Sunday following the Chiefs’ 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes said he regretted what he said to Bills quarterback Josh Allen in part because it set a bad example for children.
'The Voice" pares down to five finalists and one elimination was especially shocking.
A skier at Heavenly Resort in South Lake Tahoe on Sunday captured footage of his near-collision with a large black bear that charged in front of him as he descended the slope.
The term ‘journeyman’ in sport can often have pejorative connotations.It’s sometimes attached to an athlete unable to find a long-term home.
TORONTO — Pascal Siakam can't deny that the Raptors have taken some hard knocks during slump that has seen Toronto lose six of their past seven games. But Siakam says there's a lot more fight left in him and his teammates. "You feel like you're getting knocked down every time you go out there," said Siakam after the Raptors practised at the OVO Atheltic Centre on Tuesday. "It feels like a boxing match where you get knocked down and everything. "You can't see nothing. You're looking for your mout
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues fired Craig Berube on Tuesday night, severing ties with the coach who led the team to its only Stanley Cup title. Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong announced Berube's firing hours after a 6-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. The loss was the season-worst fourth straight for the Blues, who are off to a 13-14-1 start to the season. St. Louis is in sixth place in the Central Division, nine points behind division-leading Colorado. The Blues are in 10th place out
Former Steelers star Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back when talking about the team's culture and the decision-making of head coach Mike Tomlin.
The silly-season event dates back to 1995.