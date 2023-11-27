Pascal Siakam goes up to get it and finishes the oop

The duo were spotted front row at Madison Square Garden on Friday
After a difficult start to the season, Raptors star Pascal Siakam has been thriving lately.
Giddey told reporters on Friday that "for right now, I don’t have anything to say"
NEW YORK — If it were up to Kevin Durant, he would’ve left the Nets sooner. The superstar said as much Saturday, telling reporters that Brooklyn “refused to get rid of me” months before it traded him to the Suns in February. “I tried, but time ran out,” Durant, who is back in New York to face the Knicks with Phoenix, said at Suns practice. “I wasn’t going to miss no games because of this whole ...
Fans were amazed at this alternate angle of a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce in Sunday’s game against Raiders.
Zak Zinter had surgery to repair his tibia and fibula on Saturday after Michigan football's win over Ohio State. Here's the latest injury update:
Full show match results and video highlights from WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, as CM Punk shocks the world and returns to the WWE.
Washington kicker Grady Gross had an incredible day on Saturday.
Mercedes cling on to second place in the constructors’ championship.
This past week in the NHL had a little bit of everything, from slick goals to big hits to bizarre mascot behaviour.
Draymond Green is eligible to return from his five-game suspension on Tuesday night.
Blackhawks players and coaches have been largely mum on Corey Perry's status.
Andrei Vasilevskiy was a winner in his return to the Lightning crease as Tampa Bay scored eight goals against the Hurricanes.
The top five teams look different after Saturday’s results, which included Michigan beating Ohio State. The N.C. State Wolfpack moves into the top 25 for the first time this season after hammering North Carolina, 39-20.
Thousands of fans in Brazil used colored cellophane and their cellphone flashlights to display the three colors in the country's flag.
Jacob Trouba was let off with a fine for an incident that caused quite a stir in the NHL world on Saturday.
Under sanction in connection with sign-stealing operation, Jim Harbaugh is now in position to collect $1.5 million from win in Big Ten championship.
NEW YORK — The clock has started to tick on Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Orix Buffaloes of the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization posted Yamamoto on Monday, and a 45-day negotiating window opened the following morning. The Mets and Yankees are expected to be in the mix for him as owners Hal Steinbrenner and Steve Cohen gear up for their first true bidding war. The ...
The music icon previously owned Watford soccer club
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George had 25 points and nine rebounds, Terance Mann added 17 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 107-88 on Saturday night for their fourth victory in five games. James Harden had just eight points and seven assists, while Kawhi Leonard missed his first nine shots before finishing with eight points for the Clippers, who didn’t need all four of their stars to shine. Russell Westbrook had 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, but the Clipper