Pascal Siakam doesn't think there's enough rookie treatment on Raptors

After Pascal Siakam told Christian Koloko to step aside so he could get his media availability done, the Raptors forward discusses how much easier rookies have it vs. his first season with Toronto.

- --your job, but year seven as a vet, do you remember, in your rookie year, someone getting you out of a press conference so they could go first?

PASCAL SIAKAM: I mean, there's a lot more things that happened. I think the rookies have it, like, easy. Yeah, I think Christian, he doesn't get to do anything, really, but maybe, like, get cars or something. I don't know, he doesn't do anything, so--

- Yeah, I don't see the pink bag anywhere.

PASCAL SIAKAM: Right? [? There's ?] no popcorn, no nothing. Like, this, it just feels like-- you know, like we had to do everything. They didn't do anything, you know? Like, even carrying the bags, nothing.

I remember we had to bring the gear to the hotels. I had to wake up by 8 o'clock every time. Shootaround is at 10:00. I had to wake up by 8:00 to bring the clothes to everyone. And they don't get to do anything.

- Singing-- wasn't there singing?

PASCAL SIAKAM: Singing, there's all that. Like, even birthdays, it's hard for them to sing "Happy Birthday." So I don't know, man. Like--

- Was Kyle in charge of making sure all this stuff--

PASCAL SIAKAM: Yeah, yeah, Kyle was a little bit more stern, you know? I feel like--

- Well, maybe you and Fred got to get a little--

PASCAL SIAKAM: Yeah, yeah, I got to talk to Fred. I feel like that's, like-- that should be Fred's job. Like, I feel like they don't really-- like, I'm too nice, I guess, maybe.

- Good cop, bad cop?

PASCAL SIAKAM: Yeah, I think Freddy got to, like, take that job, maybe. But yeah, they're not doing enough, I know that. So that's-- this little you got to let me come and do my interview before you, that's nothing.

- I'm sure you could get him to sing now, though-- just saying.

PASCAL SIAKAM: Yeah, no, we could. We're going to have to, yeah. He's going to have to do something.

- Couple mics here.

PASCAL SIAKAM: Yeah, yeah-- no, not right now. I'm not going to do it to him.

- Should we ask more questions just to tick him off?

PASCAL SIAKAM: Yeah, maybe. That's fine. That's what I'm saying-- where is he going to go? He has nothing to do at home.

[LAUGHTER]

- Thanks, Pascal.

- Thanks, Pascal.

PASCAL SIAKAM: Thank you.

- Appreciate it, man.