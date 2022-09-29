Pascal Siakam: 'I always believed in myself'

Pascal Siakam is relishing being fit and healthy at Raptors training camp in Victoria and the Toronto star exudes confidence when sharing his goals of being one of the best players in the NBA.

- How do you approach [? it ?] to keep things fresh for yourself?

PASCAL SIAKAM: I mean, I think it's fresh for me this year. Because last year, I didn't-- I didn't get to do that. So just having the opportunity to be back out there again, having a training camp-- like, a full kind of training camp just makes it exciting. And yeah, that's kind of what I needed, to be honest.

- Have you missed two-a-days?

PASCAL SIAKAM: Not really, but-- but it is exciting, you know? Like, just going back to it, it makes me-- it kind of reminds me of, like, rookie year, and all those times.

- You mentioned the top five thing on media day. What does-- what does being a player of that quality-- like, what does that mean to you? Like, what do you need to do more of in order to be that type of player, [? I guess? ?]

PASCAL SIAKAM: I mean, I don't think I need to explain myself. Like, I said what I said.

- What gets you there, though? Is there one area of your game you've identified-- it's like, if I take a jump in this area, that's what--

PASCAL SIAKAM: I've just got to be a better player. And I think we've got to win as a team, which I think for me, that's what I'm focused on. Obviously, I have goals individually. But I think all that don't matter until we get to a point where we're a top three team in the league, or we up there. So all that, that will come with everything else, and-- and yeah.

- I know you weren't participating at this time in camp last year, but just being around at that point, does it feel like you guys are further ahead this year now, just based on the continuity and the familiarity that you have with guys coming back?

PASCAL SIAKAM: Yeah, no, for sure. Obviously, we added a couple of pieces. But like, the main kind of core is-- we did it last year. And I think everyone's just excited, having everyone together right now. And yeah, it makes it a little easier that we know the players.

Some of the players, obviously, we're adding some stuff. But for the most part, the main things that we do, we all kind of know it. So it's easier to bring everybody else along, and just have that.

- What does Otto bring that you didn't have?

PASCAL SIAKAM: Sorry?

- What does Otto bring that you didn't have?

PASCAL SIAKAM: He's a champion, another champion. You know, obviously, we have two champions. But the more, the better, you know? And also, somebody that's been in the league for a while.

We have a young team. Obviously, when Thad came in, he brought that leadership, and somebody that understands the league, and that's been around. We have another guy like that. I think you always need those type of guys on the team.

And you know Otto brings shooting. He rebounds well, and he knows how to play the game. We can't have enough of those guys.

- When you look at how you finished last season, and especially some of those performances you put up against Philly in the playoffs, did it contribute to a belief that you had more to give, or did it just kind of confirm that you--

PASCAL SIAKAM: I always believed it, man. Like, again, you go through stuff, and things happen, and you don't play like you think-- or you don't have-- it's just basketball, at the end of the day. And I think for me, I believe in what I have. I believe in the work that I put in. And I've always done that, like, every single day.

And yeah, I think just one thing for me is just maturing and understanding that-- I think Rico told me that. He was like, you deserve to miss shots, you know, because you put the work in. Like, we're always going to have that opportunity to miss those shots because you put, like, more work than anybody. So you deserve to sometimes not have a great game. It's OK because you put the work in.

And I think that's the mindset that I have. Like, I'm just excited to be out there, and play, and give myself that ability to just go out there and work hard. And no matter what, I know that I'm putting 100% into it.

- Is that part of the process? I think Fred mentioned before that, like, you've got to be a guy who's just willing to take 40 shots and not think twice about it--

PASCAL SIAKAM: Yeah, well-- yeah, exactly. Because I think for me-- I think over the years, just the player I am, I'm just-- I want to be perfect. It's hard, you know? Like, I miss a shot, and I get mad.

And it's just like-- you know, every day, I have to hear that every single day when I work out. It's just like, bro, it's OK, you know? Like, you don't have to be-- hang on to every shot, and wanting to make everything perfect. Like, it's OK because you put the work in.

So that's my mindset, just growing as a player, understanding that, and knowing that you can miss five shots in a row, but just take the same shots because you believe in it, and you worked on it every day.

- You mentioned Rico-- I mean, how does it change for you, having him here every day now?

PASCAL SIAKAM: I think it makes it better. Obviously, he's someone that I'm really close to. And having just that voice and-- he's always someone that can just, like, get you going no matter what just with his voice, his presence. And obviously, he knows the game. He's been around great players over the years.

And I think just for our young group also, he just brings that swag, that energy that we all need. So having him every single day is a blessing, yeah, to be honest. Like, it feels like summer every day, so it's good.

- Pascal, I think the best player I've seen play in Toronto is probably Kawhi that one year. And it's funny, as good as he was, his game was very simple. He just would go to spots.

So if you [? go to ?] your game, is it about adding more to your game, or just being more efficient getting to the three or four, five places you need?

PASCAL SIAKAM: Yeah, I think it's a combination of those. Like, obviously, last year, I didn't shoot the ball or the 3-ball like I wanted to-- something that I'm working on every single day. I'm finding different ways to be effective, to score, and also just help my team win.

Like, at the end of the day, continuing-- passing the ball, making reads, and all those things, as you go during the season, they just add on to being a great player when it matters at the end of day, which is playoff time for us. So just continue to build every single day, finding different ways to be effective, different places on the floor, and just be the best player that I can be for my team, and obviously for myself.

- Pascal, finding that confidence you have now, how do you impart it to the younger guys on the team?

PASCAL SIAKAM: Say it one more time? Sorry.

- Well, the confidence you've discovered now, how do you impart that to--

- --the younger guys on the team? Like, what kind of wisdom do you share?

PASCAL SIAKAM: Yeah, I don't think that confidence just appears. Like, I always had confidence. I feel like it's just-- I always believed in myself.

And I think for me, like, just one thing that's just-- like, I'm a different type of leader, you know? I'm not super talkative. And I just believe that every day, they come in, they see me every single day.

I'm the first in the gym. Like, I put the work in. I think that just gives them-- just show them what it is. And that confidence that I have, I think that it just shows, you know? And they're going to kind of take it from just seeing my work and how I believe in what I do.