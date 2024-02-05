Pascal Siakam with the And-1!

The Canadian Press

TORONTO (AP) — Connor McDavid won the NHL All-Star Skills competition Friday night, taking home the $1 million prize while showing once again why he is considered the best hockey player in the world. The reigning and three-time MVP dominated the competition he helped the league and players union revive after thinking in previous years it had gotten “a little gimmicky, a little out there.” With his assist, it went back to the basics, and McDavid was dominant. "I thought it was a fun event," McDav