Parts of Uptown parade route goes dark after car crashes into a pole

The Canadian Press

RICHMOND, B.C. — A busy commuter route in Metro Vancouver closed for hours Friday while engineers assessed the safety of an overpass involved in an unusual crash. RCMP Cpl. Dennis Hwang says a trailer being towed by a commercial vehicle rammed into the overpass just south of the Knight Street Bridge in Richmond, B.C. He says the trailer with a box on top was in the lifted or dumping position when it crashed into the overpass. Hwang says it's unclear what the circumstances were before the crash,