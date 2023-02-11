Parts of Uptown parade route goes dark after car crashes into a pole
Thousands of Entergy customers were left in the dark Friday night after car reportedly crashed into a pole near St. Charles Avenue.
Thousands of Entergy customers were left in the dark Friday night after car reportedly crashed into a pole near St. Charles Avenue.
Highway 5, north of Kamloops, B.C., was shut down Thursday afternoon after RCMP reported a driver was killed and a passenger brought to hospital following a collision involving two commercial vehicles and a pickup truck. B.C. Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:08 p.m. near Louis Creek, about five kilometres south of Barriere. "Highway 5 is currently closed in both directions at this time, and a time of re-opening is undetermined," said highway patrol spokesman Const. Mike Moore. Almost
RICHMOND, B.C. — A busy commuter route in Metro Vancouver closed for hours Friday while engineers assessed the safety of an overpass involved in an unusual crash. RCMP Cpl. Dennis Hwang says a trailer being towed by a commercial vehicle rammed into the overpass just south of the Knight Street Bridge in Richmond, B.C. He says the trailer with a box on top was in the lifted or dumping position when it crashed into the overpass. Hwang says it's unclear what the circumstances were before the crash,
A motorcyclist who caused a car to hit the man also died in the collision.
Police said the pursuit was called off because of the high rate of speed.
Authorities didn't find anybody behind the wheel in the aftermath of the 2021 crash that killed two men in Texas, leading to speculation about what happened and whether autopilot was a factor
The land speed record was set by Andy Green in the Thrust SSC, and the aircraft record was set by the X-15A-2. Here's how fast each was going.
FORT MACLEOD, Alta. — RCMP have charged an Alberta father with offences including impaired driving after a crash last year that killed his five-year-old. Police say officers responded to a report of a Dodge Caravan crashing into a semi-truck on Highway 2 near Fort Macleod, south of Calgary, on Oct. 21. A man and his two children in the van were taken to hospital, where the five-year-old died. Mounties say the 38-year-old father from Brocket, Alta., faces nine charges, which also include dangerou
Man killed in deadly motorcycle crash, highway patrol says
Dionicio Enrique Castro was driving so fast on a major Miami causeway, police say, that the 30-year-old’s SUV went airborne for about 23 feet before crashing into another vehicle.
Individuals traveling in the area are being asked to find an alternative route or “prepare for a lengthy delay,” state police said.
A drunk driver filmed stumbling to his car before causing a crash which killed a "selfless and kind-hearted" Master's student has been jailed for 17 years. CCTV shows how Ryan McElroy, 35, was so "intoxicated" that he could barely walk to his parked silver Vauxhall Crossland. The vehicle was later seen being driven at speeds of up to 60mph in a 30mph limit in Gorton, Manchester, where it crashed into the side of a black Vauxhall Insignia.
CCTV captures drunk and drugged-up driver staggering to car before causing fatal crashSource: SWNS
A 29-year-old semitruck driver was hurt in a road rage shooting on Interstate 71 in Richland County Wednesday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Prosecutors have decided not to charge a former Wisconsin state senator who was involved in a car crash that left a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year-old daughter dead. Ashland County District Attorney David Meany told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday that there isn’t enough evidence to show former Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley acted in a criminally negligent or reckless way. Alyssa Ortman, 27, and daughter Khaleesi Fink were killed in the crash July 22 in Ashland County.
In the rare case that a plane is going down and might crash, some research suggests certain seats on the plane are safer than others.
Andrew Flintoff was taken to hospital on December 13 after an incident while shooting for the motoring show.
The bus driver, identified as 51-year-old Pierre Ny St-Amand, reportedly stripped nude and began screaming after the accident
Lexington police said the car left the road and struck a nearby tree. Here’s what we know.
Fears are mounting that the Russian president will send the 208-tonne hypersonic Satan-2 apocalypse missile on the anniversary of the Ukraine war
Univision's Edwin Pitti probably didn't get the answer he wanted from the vice president about the viral kiss.