Parts of Japan see heavy snowfall

Footage from local media showed workers clearing icy roads in Minamiuonuma, Niigata prefecture, even amidst heavy snow which completely buried parked vehicles.

Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported that about 90 centimeters (35 inches) of snow is expected to fall in the mountainous areas of Niigata prefecture by Tuesday morning.

Japan Meteorological Agency warned heavy snow could leave vehicles stranded on roads, urging people to refrain from non-essential outings in areas along the Sea of Japan.