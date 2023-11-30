Parts of Central Florida see rise in flu cases
Parts of Central Florida see rise in flu cases
A 35-year-old man in Vietnam who experienced severe headaches for five months was shocked to discover a pair of chopsticks lodged in his skull. The shocking discovery: On Nov. 25, the man sought medical help at the Cuba Friendship Hospital in Dong Hoi, where he complained of severe headaches, along with fluid discharge and loss. Doctors, led by Dr. Nguyen Van Man, found that the source of the issue was a pair of chopsticks that had penetrated his nose and entered his brain.
The World Health Organization reclassified BA.2.86 as a "variant of interest" amid global increases. Cases have tripled in the past two weeks.
Twins who ate vegan diets for two months were healthier than their identical siblings who ate a meat and vegetable diet, a study found.
The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star opens up in PEOPLE's latest cover story about her Stage 4 cancer diagnosis and how she hopes to inspire others by focusing on her future
Caroline Sampson, 60, contracted an antibiotic-resistant urinary tract infection (UTI) in 2016 after undergoing a minor gynaecological procedure. Almost seven years on with little respite, she says the condition has been life-changing.
A new study found links between certain foods and the risk of developing colorectal cancer.
The 51-year-old recently shared she's going through the stage that occurs before menopause.
"I definitely have those days where I don't feel like getting out of bed,” the actress tells PEOPLE
It may seem like the last thing you want to do, but it makes a big difference.
The search for the secrets to a long, healthy life is as old as mankind. A new study has found a series of clues, which take us closer than ever before – and they lie in our blood.
Is he asking for a do-over? Donald Trump’s attack on Obamacare sounds like a replay of his presidential fight | Opinion
Longevity and diet are closely related. Here's a list of foods that are cheap, nutritious, and easy to cook. Plus two other tips to live longer.
"Paramedic here.... the calls for people who have already died can be especially creepy. I am very comfortable with death, but there have been a few times where I swear to god, I saw them twitch, and I almost lost it."
In the absence of meaningful access to care, an old superstition has taken root: that talking about suicide will cause kids in crisis to kill themselves.
Physician shares how pineapple can help the body.
TikTokers claim that this “hack” is their secret to achieving flawless, dewy skin. But how accurate are these claims?
"The most happy moment in my life is at the same time the most terrible moment in my life because of what they did to me."
People with persistent ringing in their ears, or tinnitus, are suffering from auditory nerve loss that goes undetected in standard hearing tests, a new U.S. study has found.
Lena Sky Bargo's kidneys went to a 44-year-old man, her liver went to an 8-month-old baby girl and her heart went to 15-month-old Mark Clouse Jr.
A South African company will make vaginal rings that protect against HIV, which AIDS experts say should eventually make them cheaper and more readily available. The Population Council announced Thursday that Kiara Health of Johannesburg will start making the silicone rings in the next few years, estimating that 1 million could be produced annually. The devices release a drug that helps prevent HIV infections and are authorized by nearly a dozen countries and the World Health Organization. The no