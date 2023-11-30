Parts of Central Florida see rise in flu cases

NextShark

A 35-year-old man in Vietnam who experienced severe headaches for five months was shocked to discover a pair of chopsticks lodged in his skull. The shocking discovery: On Nov. 25, the man sought medical help at the Cuba Friendship Hospital in Dong Hoi, where he complained of severe headaches, along with fluid discharge and loss. Doctors, led by Dr. Nguyen Van Man, found that the source of the issue was a pair of chopsticks that had penetrated his nose and entered his brain.