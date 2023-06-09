Participants push past controversy for HONfest

Preparations were underway Friday for this weekend's HONfest in Hampden, and participants are excited for the festivities. HONfest is known for crowds, good food, big hair, costumes and music on three stages. Signs lined the streets telling people there will be no parking on Saturday and Sunday on 36th Street, so parking may be hard to find. Businesses are excited to participate in this year's HONfest. NV Salon Collective will be outside at HONfest, putting tinsel in hair and glitter on faces.