Part owner of Mage visits Louisville elementary school
Part owner of Mage visits Louisville elementary school
Part owner of Mage visits Louisville elementary school
At 20 years old, Montrealer Gisèle-Rose Wagner may give up on her dream of becoming a nurse after wasting thousands of dollars and countless hours on a test she has been unable to pass. Four times she's tried — and failed. "I feel kind of hopeless because I have done it so many times," said Wagner. "Usually you have three shots, but sometimes you can annul an exam for different reasons." That's what Wagner did — annulling one failed attempt, hoping adjustments to the controversial exam in March
via GoFundMeA 15-year-old high school student in Indiana drowned in the middle of gym class this week despite both a lifeguard and instructor being present.Family members identified the student as Alaina Dildine in a GoFundMe set up to cover funeral expenses, which lamented that “the community will never know the enormity of this loss of this special angel.”Dildine had been swimming laps with her PE class at Whiteland Community High School on Tuesday when she suddenly went under the water, the s
MONTREAL — Quebec Muslim groups are taking the provincial government to court over its recently enacted prayer room ban in public schools, arguing that the order is discriminatory and violates the Charter rights to freedom of religion and association. Five Muslim organizations filed their case this week in Quebec Superior Court, seeking a judicial review of the ban and to have it declared unconstitutional. The groups are also seeking a judgment on how secularism and the notion of religious neutr
The Quebec government wants to create an exception in its newest French language law for Indigenous students. Less than a month after two First Nations groups filed a court challenge against Law 14, also known as Bill 96, the minister responsible for the French language has proposed to allow students to graduate from CEGEP — the province's junior college system — even if they do not pass the written French exam required by the Education Ministry. To qualify for this exemption, an Indigenous stud
Oxford University has intervened to protect free speech in a row that has engulfed the institution.
The number of children missing the majority of school has doubled since before the pandemic, in a sign of the lasting impact of lockdowns.
Texas A&M University–Commerce seniors who have already graduated were denied their diplomas because of an instructor who incorrectly used AI software to detect cheating
‘Already decided to go to a community college because I thought university would be too much debt,’ she wrote on TikTok
Democrats in the Senate noted that Tuesday was International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.
Mary Walton filmed teacher using n-word at Springfield’s Glendale High School
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Library of CongressWriting during the apartheid regime of Jim Crow, famed historian and founder of Black History Month Carter G. Woodson observed that “the philosophy and ethics resulting from our educational system have justified slavery, peonage, segregation, and lynching.” That system is exactly what Gov. Ron DeSantis has tried to resurrect in signing SB 266 into law, a whitewashing tactic that has historically coincided with white s
The Office of Students has written to institutions with high levels of student recruitment from China to ensure they have contingency plans in place.
“Logan was funny, smart, and loyal. He loved his car, his friends, and most of all, he loved animals.”
Federal lawsuit condemns ‘ideologically driven campaign to push certain ideas out of schools’
One would not think that a simple game of cornhole could change perspectives on the world, and in education. But that’s exactly what students at San Joaquin Elementary School are learning. The game is simple: You toss a bean bag into the hole of the game board, you score points, and you can play on teams. However, for the students, it’s a lesson unlike any other. Their teacher is Nathan Voyer. He competes in professional corn hole tournaments nationwide.
Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastPenguin Random House, PEN America, authors, and two parents are suing a Florida school board over its banning of books that include themes of racism or LGBTQ issues—marking a new salvo in the fight against censorship in the Sunshine State.While the federal lawsuit doesn’t name Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, the movement to abolish certain books and curriculum related to race and gender identity have thrived under his watch. Filed on Wednesday, the
With summer break just two days away, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, started out as a special one for elementary school students in Uvalde, Texas. At Robb Elementary, the year-end award ceremony brought together families and loved ones to celebrate student accomplishments that academic year. As the ceremony wound down, some students were taken home by their parents, while others stayed in school.
Police became aware of the sexual misconduct allegations against the teacher on March 30. A lawsuit was filed by the family on Monday.
The cause and circumstances of the student’s drowning are not yet known.
TORONTO — In the fleeting days of the school year, some students will head to class with more than books, lunch and excitement for their impending summer off. They'll also be toting tokens of appreciation for the teachers they spent the year learning from, a gesture that raises questions about if end of school year gifts are necessary, and what the best approach is, especially as many parents struggle with the rising costs of living. Teachers and parents say whether to give anything can be a tri