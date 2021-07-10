Part of Fort Lauderdale Airport Evacuated Amid 'Security Investigation'

Portions of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida were evacuated due to a “security investigation” on Saturday, July 10, airport officials said.

The Fort Lauderdale airport said on Twitter that the investigation was impacting traffic near Terminals 2 and 3. Parts of Terminals 2 and 3 were evacuated “as a precaution,” the airport said.

Gabbi Atwell Raymond said these videos were filmed between 10:09 and 10:15 am in Terminal 3. Raymond said she heard an announcement ordering people to evacuate the terminal, but then workers “cut off the exits” and travelers were unable to leave.

Storyful has contacted the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for additional information but did not receive a response by the time of writing. Credit: Gabbi Atwell Raymond via Storyful