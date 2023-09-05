Part of Flanagan Lake bike trail to close for a year
The city of Omaha will close a significant stretch of Flanagan Lake's bike trail to intall an interceptor sewer.
Iga Swiatek’s title defence at the US Open and time at the top of the world’s rankings came to an abrupt end on Sunday, after she was shocked by Jelena Ostapenko.
Yassine Chueko leapt into action during the second half of the Inter Miami-Los Angeles FC game on Sunday
Aberg was selected along with Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose and Nicolai Hojgaard.
During a press conference about her own US Open matches, Coco Gauff recalled playing fashion police for her fellow U.S. athlete
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested near BMO Stadium, where Lionel Messi was playing in a Major League Soccer game with numerous celebrities in attendance. Exposition Park public safety said its officers arrested Urías at about 11 p.m. Sunday inside the park, which is home to the stadium. The department would not immediately disclose what charges Urías was arrested on, but said it would release more details Monday. Urías posted $50,000 bail and was released sh
Red Bull’s Verstappen became the first driver in Formula One’s 73-year history to win 10 consecutive races at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.
A 69-year-old man from North York, Ont., has died at a drag race track in Cayuga, Ont., following a collision with another dragster, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).Haldimand OPP said they were called the Toronto Motorsports Park track on Kohler Road, around 45 kilometres south of Hamilton, around 2:40 p.m. Saturday. Police said the man was transferred to hospital, where he died of his injuries. The other driver was uninjured, OPP said.Toronto Motorsports Park identified the dri
“I just wanted to make the moment special for him.”
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The U.S. is going to the Paris Olympics next summer. Lithuania made sure that was the only good development for the Americans on Sunday night, when it pulled off a Basketball World Cup stunner. Vaidas Kariniauskas scored 15 points, Mindaugas Kuzminskas added 14 and Lithuania beat the U.S. 110-104 in a second-round game at the World Cup. The loss — the first for the U.S. in 10 games this summer, counting five exhibitions on the way to the World Cup — came on a night whe
Ludvig Aberg has been selected to become the most inexperienced player in Ryder Cup history just four months after leaving college to turn professional.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi has announced he will miss the entire 2023 season because of a serious family medical issue. The Angels placed Stassi on the restricted list Sunday after he informed them of his decision. Stassi left the team during spring training to deal with the family medical issue and to recover from a hip injury. Stassi told the team he is capable of returning to baseball activities now, but he is choosing not to do so. Putting Stassi on the rest
“If Harvick gets the lead, I don’t think anybody passes him”: For a moment, the first race of the 2023 playoffs was Kevin Harvick’s to lose. Then, fate — and NASCAR rules officials — intervened.
The Briton admitted he was “totally at fault” for the incident on lap 41 at Monza.
Defending champions Spain are out of the Basketball World Cup after a 88-85 loss to Canada in Jakarta.
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Canada's men's basketball team is returning to the Olympics. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points, including going 14-of-16 at the free-throw line, as Canada fended off Spain 88-85 on Sunday at the FIBA men's basketball World Cup. The win sends Canada to the international tournament's quarterfinals and clinches a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Canada's men's basketball team has not played at the Olympics since the 2000 Sydney Games. "We’re a part of history," said Gilg
NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek arrived at the U.S. Open as its reigning champion, as the winner at three of the past six Grand Slam tournaments and as the owner of the No. 1 ranking for nearly 1 1/2 years. None of that mattered on Sunday night against Jelena Ostapenko, whose powerful style disrupts Swiatek's rhythm — and beats her every time. Swiatek's title defense at Flushing Meadows ended in the fourth round with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 loss to 2017 French Open champion Ostapenko in the fourth round at
Full show match results and video highlights from WWE Payback 2023 hosted by John Cena, including Trish Stratus vs Becky Lynch and the return of Jey Uso.
Ferrari should leave their home race at Monza happy – they qualified on pole and in third and delivered a home podium and a fourth place. It was their best result of the season.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez became the first player to record 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases in each of his first two seasons.