'Parrotheads' mourn Jimmy Buffett: Singer had dedicated fan base in Cincinnati

Marie-Hélène Henry loved animals and was always in their company.She was a city of Montreal employee, working at the Botanical Garden. She was also on the autism spectrum and that's why she was regularly bullied at work, according to her best friend."We were consoling her almost daily because she found it so hard to go to work," said Marie-Claude Piguet.Henry took her own life on Aug. 12. She was 47.Her death comes just a few months after the blue-collar workers' union filed a complaint with the