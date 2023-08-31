Parma students could lose driver's licenses for missing school
Parma City Schools adopted a little-known state policy for students who miss too many days of school, under this absentee policy, students could have their driver's licenses suspended.
Parma City Schools adopted a little-known state policy for students who miss too many days of school, under this absentee policy, students could have their driver's licenses suspended.
A Nova Scotia music teacher is facing historical allegations of sexual assault involving a former student.RCMP have charged Lorna Elaine Letcher, 65, with three counts of sexual assault and three of sexual exploitation.The alleged offences occurred between 2005 and 2007 in the community of Valley where Letcher lives and taught music from her home. She also served as band director at the Cobequid Education Centre, the high school in Truro, N.S. RCMP said Letcher met her alleged victim through the
State reviewers said they were concerned some lessons “may only present one side of this issue," the Miami Herald reported.
MONTREAL — Police southeast of Montreal are investigating after a letter meant for parents about a nonbinary teacher's honorific was shared widely online, resulting in threats and disparaging comments. The Richelieu, Que. school that hired the teacher issued a letter to parents on Wednesday saying that the part-time instructor will use the Mx. honorific (pronounced Miks) because they are gender neutral. The principal noted in the letter that the Mx. honorific for people who don't identify as mal
Several Ontario universities are removing course location and other information from their public websites as a safety measure, as faculty representatives look to be more involved in efforts to prevent harassment and hate crimes on campus. The move to pull some information from public pages comes after a triple stabbing at a University of Waterloo gender studies class in June, which police described as a hate-motivated attack. The school removed class locations and instructor names from its publ
TORONTO — When Cheryl Ambrose readies her granddaughter for the first day of second grade, the pair won't be walking to the bus stop or driving to school together. Instead, the seven-year-old will mosey over to the front room in their Kitchener, Ont., home and set up for another year in a virtual classroom, as she has since she began junior kindergarten. While many caregivers welcomed the end ofremote learning with open arms, Ambrose is among those clinging to virtual schooling options. For some
Canada is seeing a record number of international post-secondary students. Their tuition is like gold for universities and colleges, so how is the influx contributing to the housing crisis on campuses? David Akin explains the debate on whether there should be cap on international students, the idea that this group can actually help solve the problem, and the suggestion that the federal government could resurrect a program first introduced by former prime minister Stephen Harper's government in 2009.
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Diego Fonseca looked at the computer and took a breath. It was his final attempt at the math placement test for his first year of college. His first three tries put him in pre-calculus, a blow for a student who aced honors physics and computer science in high school. Functions and trigonometry came easily, but the basics gave him trouble. He struggled to understand algebra, a subject he studied only during a year of remote learning in high school. “I didn’t have a hands-on, i
REGINA — A community organization representing LGBTQ people in Regina has filed legal action against the Saskatchewan government over a pronoun policy affecting children at school. The UR Pride Centre for Sexuality and Gender Diversity filed an originating application Thursday in the Saskatchewan Court of King's Bench requesting a judge strike down the changes. The province announced earlier this month it is requiring parental consent when children under 16 want to use different names or pronoun
Two of Calgary's largest school boards are in the midst of filling vacant teaching positions ahead of the fall semester, after the provincial government increased funding for the effort.The Calgary Board of Education's budget for the new academic year has been increased by $130 million to focus on "addressing the needs of a projected 138,000 students," the CBE said in a statement Tuesday.That additional funding will in part be used to hire more teachers, education assistants and other staff memb
Saskatchewan’s Premier Scott Moe recently shuffled his cabinet. Among the ministers changing portfolios is Dustin Duncan, who is being moved from education to overseeing the province’s Public Service Commission. The changes came shortly after Duncan introduced new policies that require parental consent for students to participate in sexual health classes and to make name or pronoun changes if they are under the age of 16.
An elementary school in Oakland was forced to close after someone issued a threat online. That threat that appeared to be racially motivated.
Joseph Tokosh resigned from Nicholls State after students said he coerced them to paint their faces. Why didn't administrators stop him?
The cover of the UNC Chapel Hill newspaper "The Daily Tar Heel" made headlines this week. Here's why.
Destiny Church, the American Council and its disciples are flagrant proponents for Christian nationalism, writes The Bee Editorial Board.
Parents are buying back-to-school items with classes just weeks away but Statistics Canada says a number of those items are getting pricier.The agency reports costs of textbooks and supplies are up 2.8 per cent; courses like music lessons or martial arts classes, up 5.6 per cent; and stationery supplies up 12.9 per cent, from July 2022 to July 2023.But like many kids's backpacks, the numbers are a mixed bag: clothing and shoes stayed about the same, while prices for computer equipment went down
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Oklahoma State Department of EducationBomb threats against public schools in Tulsa, Oklahoma, continued to pour in on Tuesday as right-wing indignation over a satirical TikTok video posted earlier this month by a local educator enters its second week.Large numbers of students have reportedly stayed home in the wake of the threats, which set the city of just over 400,000 on edge.At the same time, the state’s 38-year-old Superintendent of
Organizers of an effort to have Nebraska voters weigh in on whether to use taxpayer money to pay for private school tuition scholarships said Wednesday they have more than enough signatures to put that question on the November 2024 ballot. The Support Our Schools effort turned in 117,000 signatures to the Nebraska Secretary of State, who must now verify them. That's nearly double the roughly 60,000 valid signatures needed to make the ballot, and organizers are confident they have met that goal.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Prince Archie looks so grown up in adorable new image from the Netflix documentary, Heart of Invictus...
During the hearing, Christine's attorney said living a luxurious life is “in their DNA at this point,” referring to the former couple's three kids
Prince Harry was overcome with emotion in his new documentary about the Invictus Games and it has everything to do with Meghan Markle. See video.