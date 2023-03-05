Parking Garage Collapse: Third floor car crane rescue

PureWow

It doesn’t seem like much time has passed since Matthew McConaughey’s two sons, Levi (14) and Livingston (10), were toddlers. So, imagine our surprise when the actor’s wife, Camila Alves, shared a picture of the boys on Instagram, and they look so grown up. Last weekend, Alves posted a photo of McConaughey, 53, and his youngest son on social media. The pic featured the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star giving Livingston an at-home haircut with a pair of scissors. View this post on Instagram A po