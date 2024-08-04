Parker Meadows' game-tying triple
Parker Meadows ties the game at 5-5 with an RBI triple in the bottom of the 11th inning
Parker Meadows ties the game at 5-5 with an RBI triple in the bottom of the 11th inning
Saturday was the busiest day of the Olympics yet, and it provided plenty of incredible images from across the country.
Hill's guaranteed money is close to that of Justin Jefferson's $110 million.
Which countries will advance from the men's basketball group stage?
In today's edition: Let the Marchand-Phelps comparisons begin, Grant Fisher's incredible finish, Vincent Hancock spotlight, Sha'Carri goes for gold, and more.
We're now a full week into the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the seventh day of action provided plenty of incredible shots from across the country.
Julius Peppers was an easy choice as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Will Colorado make a bowl game? Is Ohio State facing a national title or bust season? Here are the coaches who need to win big this season.
Both Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting failed an unspecified gender eligibility test in 2023 and were disqualified from the world championships, which has sparked a controversy in Paris.
The Hall of Fame Game was called late in the third quarter after storms battered the Canton, Ohio, area on Thursday night.
We're nearly a full week into the Paris Olympics now, and Thursday provided plenty of incredible images from what was a stormy day in France.
Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a knee injury in practice.
Led by Lee Kiefer, the United States defeated Italy 45-39 to win the first team gold medal in U.S. fencing history.
NFL fans won't recognize kickoffs this season.
The USA women's 3x3 basketball team dropped its second game, this time to Azerbaijan, 20-17, on Wednesday. They fell 17-13 to Germany on Tuesday.
An already miserable White Sox season found new depths in the franchise record book.
New first-down technology will be used in some preseason games.
Gasol had come to support Spain’s 3x3 women’s basketball team in its second game of group play at the Paris Olympics.
Tomorrow we flip the calendar to August a.k.a. the holy month of the fantasy football calendar. Draft season is here and we are here to help. With it being strategy week on the pod, Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to identify the 12 do's and dont's when drafting this season or any season in fantasy football. Consider this pod your blueprint to having the most successful draft possible this August.
Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann was hit in the face by a pitch in Monday's game with the Toronto Blue Jays. Despite that, he played the entire game.
Hours after winning a historic bronze medal, USA Rugby announced the donation from Kang.