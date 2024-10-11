Parker Jackson-Cartwright gets the And-1

Nate Tice & Charles McDonald join forces to look ahead to Week 6 of NFL action and answer mailbag questions from listeners.
The Niners WR has recovered quickly since his shooting.
After a disappointing season, the Atlanta Braves are replacing their longtime hitting coaches.
Ewers left Texas' Week 3 win over UTSA with a strained abdomen.
Breaking down Miami's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Here's a look at Week 6 of the NFL season from a betting perspective.
The first top-three matchup of the season is upon us.
Rafael Nadal is calling it a career.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri highlights six players with favorable matchups to target in your lineups for Week 6.
With all the momentum going San Diego's way, L.A. found a way to deliver the team's best performance of this postseason.
After another shutout of the Guardians, Detroit is one win away from advancing to the ALCS and sending Cleveland home.
Spencer Rattler is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday afternoon.
Breaking down Philadelphia's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Forgotten, mocked and dismissed after an embarrassing loss in their opener, the Tigers are now rattling off wins and have a clear path to the CFP.
The Mets are through to the NLCS, while the Dodgers, Yankees and Tigers all notched big wins Wednesday.
Breaking down the Lakers' biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Stay on top of the latest fantasy basketball draft trends as analyst Dan Titus highlights the biggest risers and fallers ahead of season tip-off.
New England believes Maye gives them their best chance to win now. But is this defensible short-term decision also the best long-term move?
Week 5 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 6. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 6 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 6 PPR running back rankings.