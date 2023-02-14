Park rangers help unhoused Bakersfield residents access resources
The 17 members of the Bakersfield City Park Rangers help keep the parks safe and clean, but they also provide an important point of contact for unhoused people who need services.
The Blue Jays will be well-represented at the WBC. Here are the players with the most to gain from solid performances at the tournament.
Runners in the regular season will continue to get a free pass to second base to lead off extra innings.
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Feelings of optimism, joy and excitement were ever-present Monday at the Toronto Blue Jays' player development complex as a couple dozen players kicked off spring training ahead of the 2023 season. With light winds gently swaying the tops of the palm trees on a brilliant mid-February morning, the mood was as breezy as the favourable conditions in the Sunshine State for Day 1 of early camp. Distractions seemed virtually non-existent in a welcome change from this time last year whe
After bordering on super-team status the past couple seasons, the Dodgers have less obvious answers to their biggest questions heading into spring training.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ted Lerner, the billionaire real estate developer whose family bought the Washington Nationals in 2006, has died, the team announced Monday. He was 97. A Nationals spokesperson said Lerner died Sunday of complications from pneumonia at his home in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Lerner's group purchased the Nationals from Major League Baseball in 2006 for $450 million after the team was moved to the U.S. capital from Montreal. He was managing principal owner until ceding that role to so
Yu Darvish will receive $30 million this year in salary and signing bonus as part of a new $108 million, six-year contract with the San Diego Padres. Darvish geta a $6 million signing bonus, of which $2 million is payable within 30 days' of the deal's approval by the commissioner's office, $2 million this June 1 and $2 million this Sept 1. Darvish's 2028 salary would increase by $1 million for each Cy Young Award he wins from 2023-27.
“Selfishly, I put a lot of time and stock into these guys and getting to know them,” Stottlemyre said. “They’re more than pitchers to me.”
Pitchers and catchers are due to report to Fort Myers on Tuesday, but a number of players have been working out at Fenway South for weeks.
Lerner brought baseball back to Washington, D.C., in the mid-2000s.
Two-way star Shoehei Ohtani, 28, is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2023 season. The Angels face an uphill battle in retaining him.
Marlins make a change that they hope pays dividends
TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes will miss next month's World Baseball Classic due to a strained right hamstring but hasn't ruled out being ready for the start of the regular season. “Came in on Wednesday and told the staff I was a little banged up,” Cortes said Monday at the Yankees' minor league complex. “After long talks, obviously, the best interest was to stay out of it. The biggest goal right here is to get healthy and be ready for the start of fhe season. I th
The Texas Rangers will open their spring training schedule on Feb. 24 against the Kansas City Royals
