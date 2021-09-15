New park opens in Charles Village neighborhood where wall collapsed nearly 3 years ago

The Canadian Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers could have sent the house at Josh Allen. It would have been understandable. Preferable even. Yet they didn't. Mostly because they didn't have to. Perhaps even more importantly, they didn't need to. For all but a handful of snaps during a season-opening victory over the Bills last Sunday, the Steelers let their defensive line and edge rusher T.J. Watt go it alone while trying to make Allen's job difficult. It worked. The Steelers ended up sacking Allen th