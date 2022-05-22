Park Heights Preakness Festival becoming new Baltimore tradition
Just around the corner from Pimlico Race Course on Preakness Saturday, there was another celebration that has all the makings of a new Baltimore tradition. The Park Heights Preakness Festival featured everything the Preakness has from music, food, fellowship and, of course, horses. This is the first-ever Park Heights Preakness Festival, highlighting the African American history in the Preakness and named after George "Spider" Anderson.