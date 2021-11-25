Park Flooded After Heavy Rain in Antigonish, Nova Scotia

More rain was forecast for Cape Breton and eastern regions in Nova Scotia, Canada, on Wednesday, November 24, after severe flooding hit Antigonish County the day prior, local officials said.

Footage filmed by Twitter user @earthspace101, who said it was filmed at Columbus Field in Antigonish at 3 pm on Wednesday, shows floodwaters encroaching upon bleachers at the park.

As of Wednesday morning, up to 278.4 millimeters (about 11 inches) of rainfall had accumulated in the county’s Ingonish River, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. Credit: @earthspace101 via Storyful