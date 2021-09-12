Paris's Arc de Triomphe Goes Under Wraps as Late Artist's Project Finally Realized

Onlookers gathered at the top of the Champs-Elysees in Paris on September 12 to watch as giant sheets of fabric were draped down the city’s landmark Arc de Triomphe.

The work marked the start of a project that will see the entire monument wrapped up, in the signature style of the late artist Christo who died in 2020 but long held the ambition of wrapping the Arc de Triomphe since living nearby in the 1960s.

The wrapping involves some 25,000 square meters of recyclable material and will take days to complete.

Christo’s website said the project was being entirely funded by his estate, “through the sale of Christo’s preparatory studies, drawings, and collages of the project as well as scale models, works from the 1950s and 1960s, and original lithographs on other subjects.”

The installation was due to remain in place until October 3. Credit: Chris Welsch via Storyful