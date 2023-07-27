Paris starts one-year count down to 2024 Olympics

STORY: The one-year countdown to the 2024 Olympic Games begins

Passersby can be seen taking pictures in front of the countdown clock

installed on the bank of the Seine River where the Games' opening ceremony will take place

It is inspired by the emblem of Paris 2024

with a central flame surrounded by a golden circle

[Cedric Durth, Local]

"I'm 44, so I usually watch the Olympics on TV, and it's the first time in my life that I'll have the opportunity to see them in person, and I think it will only happen once in a lifetime, so I'm looking forward to it."

[Saimima Marasia, Student]

"You know, when an event is approaching to you, it's like the journey towards that event is so exciting that you never understand how the time flies. So that's what, like, excites me a little more."

[Mary Caltrider, Tourist]

"I am so excited. This will absolutely be one that I tune in. I just learned that under the Eiffel Tower, they're doing the beach volleyball competition, so I can only imagine how it's going to look like. I know they're doing some of the football tournament in Nice, and I just think France is so beautiful. It's such a beautiful scenery, you get a little bit of everything, the culture. Just being here on vacation is a blast, so I can only imagine how exciting the Olympic Games will be."

The Games will run from July 26 to Aug 11, 2024