Paris sees spike in e-bike sales as lockdown eases

The new normal means a new way to get around for the people of Paris, as a surge in demand for electric bikes is filling cycle lanes around the French capital.

Commuters wary of using the city’s metro have taken to two wheels to get around, leading to an increase in e-bike sales since restrictions on travel were enforced back in mid-April.

David Jungels works at the Ecox electric bike store and has benefited from people’s interest.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“For the month of May, it's true that we feel, through sales figures and customer influx in the store, that it has doubled or tripled compared to a normal month of May."

Even before lockdown measures were imposed, e-bikes were gaining in popularity around Paris, as its public transport systems came to a halt because of strike action over pension reforms.

Christophe Caffir bought his new e-bike just last week.

"My partner would want to stop taking the metro and start using electric bikes. We also have a young baby who's a bit over one year old, and I'm sure he will love riding the bike in the backseat and go around Paris."

Paris is a city becoming more bike friendly, with over 1,000 kilometers of bike lanes and incentives of up to 400 euros in subsidies for residents wanting to purchase a new e-bike.