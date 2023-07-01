Paris Police Face Off With Protesters on Place de la Concorde as Total Arrests Near 1,000

At least 120 arrests were made between Friday and Saturday, July 1, in Paris, France, local media reported, during a fourth night of protests following the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday.

Protests in Place de la Concorde and a number of other locations in Paris was prohibited on Friday evening, the local police force said on Twitter.

Local media reported that police peacefully dispersed a gathering of protesters in the square from around 9 pm.

A total of 994 protest-related arrests had been made across France by Saturday morning, the Ministry of the Interior said. Credit: @Laawnik via Storyful