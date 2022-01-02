Paris lights up in blue for France's EU presidency

Among the various sites cast in blue were the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, the French Senate and the Louvre Museum.

Landmarks of importance have also been lit up in every major French city, including Lyon, Marseille, Bordeaux and Strasbourg.

However, one of the displays drew criticism from far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who on Saturday protested against the placing of a European Union flag on the Arc de Triomphe, calling it an attack on French identity.