Paris court to rule on landmark case for TotalEnergies oil project in Uganda
A Paris court could order the oil major TotalEnergies to halt the development of a Uganda pipeline, based on legislation that makes big companies liable for risks to the environment and human rights. The French oil giant has been accused by activist groups of not fairly compensating the people who were expropriated and of endangering Ugandan ecosystems. Also in the show, the White House urges government employees to enforce a ban on TikTok within 30 days. Finally, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis takes the keys of Disney's magic kingdom in Florida.
