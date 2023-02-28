Paris court to rule on landmark case for TotalEnergies oil project in Uganda

A Paris court could order the oil major TotalEnergies to halt the development of a Uganda pipeline, based on legislation that makes big companies liable for risks to the environment and human rights. The French oil giant has been accused by activist groups of not fairly compensating the people who were expropriated and of endangering Ugandan ecosystems. Also in the show, the White House urges government employees to enforce a ban on TikTok within 30 days. Finally, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis takes the keys of Disney's magic kingdom in Florida.


Read more on FRANCE 24 English

Read also:
EU Parliament backs resolution criticising TotalEnergies project in Uganda
NGOs say French group Total failed to address impact of Uganda oil project

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine war news – live: Russia responds to China’s 12-point peace plan for ending war

    ‘Predators will devour a predator’, says Ukrainian president

  • Putin's £274m spy plane blown up by Belarusian partisans

    A Russian spy plane worth £274 million has been severely damaged by partisans in Belarus.

  • Donald Trump Reportedly Ordered White House To Crack Down On Jimmy Kimmel

    At least two attempts were made to censor the late night host, Rolling Stone reported.

  • Lockheed's HIMARS plant gearing up to meet demand after Ukraine success

    Lockheed Martin's mobile rocket launcher plant in Camden, Arkansas is gearing up to boost production of the HIMARS system after its success on the battlefield in Ukraine drove up demand from other nations, executives said on Monday. The High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is now a widely recognized weapon after mobile phone camera footage of the war in Ukraine showed the launchers in action. "When you have a combat proven system that is out there and in the news - daily - then that's driving that demand," said Jennifer McManus, the vice president for operations of Lockheed's missile business.

  • Trump Lashes Out at Fox News for Acknowledging Ron DeSantis Exists

    The former president is taking out his paranoia about a potential primary challenge from the Florida governor on the network

  • Putin Warned of More Mystery Attacks After Russian Plane Explosion

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersBelarusian saboteurs successfully attacked a Russian A-50 military surveillance aircraft in an airfield near Minsk in recent hours, Belarusian opposition sources confirmed to The Daily Beast.“It’s a big victory. That airplane was very expensive, very rare, and perhaps the most important aircraft of the Russian fleet,” Franak Viacorka, the chief political adviser to Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, told The Daily Be

  • Ukraine says it shot down a Su-25 jet and captured its pilot in revenge for a weekend of shelling: reports

    Ukraine says its forces took down the Su-25 jet hours after Russian forces had spent the weekend bombarding Avdiivka, a strategic frontline site.

  • Lab leak most likely origin of Covid pandemic, says US

    The Covid-19 pandemic is most likely to have originated from a laboratory leak, a US government department has concluded.

  • Ukraine to ‘drive a wedge’ between Crimea and Russia in spring offensive

    Kyiv’s upcoming counter-offensive will try to cut off the Crimean peninsula from mainland Russia, according to a top Ukrainian intelligence official who revealed part of an operation to retake some of the occupied south.

  • Oilpatch funds balloon for pro-Smith political group after she supports royalty break

    EDMONTON — Oilpatch support for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's agenda ballooned after she won her party's leadership and put the so-called RStar program — a plan to give tax breaks to energy companies for fulfilling cleanup work they are already obliged to do — high on the government agenda. Elections Alberta records and an analysis by The Canadian Press suggest donations to the Alberta First Initiative, a pro-Smith advocacy group, increased eightfold from companies associated with the energy

  • Key Putin ally claims Russia is dismantling seized western weapons to turn 'the enemy's experience to our advantage' in Ukraine

    Dmitry Medvedev rejected Western reports that Russia was running low on weapons and ammunition in an article published on Saturday.

  • GOP Chair Makes Delusional Promises on Behalf of Donald Trump

    CNNGOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel painted a rosy picture of the Republican Party headed into the 2024 election on Sunday, namely a united front, candidates supporting one another, and Donald Trump accepting the results of an election.Her picture, however, seemed devoid of the reality her party members have lived in.In her first interview since her contentious reelection last month, McDaniel presented a mission statement of unity, one she said propelled her to a fourth term. “We can't be so viciou

  • Top Japan Diplomat Set to Skip G-20 Meeting, Snubbing India

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is unlikely to attend a meeting of G-20 foreign ministers in India from Wednesday, instead prioritizing parliamentary business, according to a government official. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Lates

  • CIA chief: China has some doubt on ability to invade Taiwan

    U.S. intelligence shows that China's President Xi Jinping has instructed his country's military to “be ready by 2027" to invade Taiwan though he may be currently harboring doubts about his ability to do so given Russia's experience in its war with Ukraine, CIA Director William Burns said. Burns, in a television interview that aired Sunday, stressed that the United States must take “very seriously” Xi's desire to ultimately control Taiwan even if military conflict is not inevitable. “We do know, as has been made public, that President Xi has instructed the PLA, the Chinese military leadership, to be ready by 2027 to invade Taiwan, but that doesn’t mean that he’s decided to invade in 2027 or any other year as well,” Burns told CBS' “Face the Nation.”

  • DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that gives him control of Walt Disney World's self-governing district, punishing the company over its opposition to the so-called “Don't Say Gay” law. The bill requires DeSantis, a Republican, to appoint a five-member board to oversee the government services that the Disney district provides in its sprawling theme park properties in Florida. The signing came as DeSantis gears up for an expected presidential run and marks a high-profile legislative victory for a governor whose leveraging of cultural and political divides has pushed him to the fore of national Republican politics.

  • West's supply of arms to Kyiv risks nuclear catastrophe, says Putin ally

    The West's continued supply of arms to Kyiv risks a global nuclear catastrophe, Russia's former president and an ally of President Vladimir Putin said.

  • Fox anchor says network is blocking him from reporting on Dominion texts

    ‘I believe I should be covering it, it’s a major media story’

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy sacks top Ukrainian commander without giving a reason

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sacked one of his top Ukrainian military commanders, but has not said why. Eduard Moskalyov has been serving as commander of the joint forces of Ukraine, which are engaged in fierce battles in the Donbas region in the east. The Ukrainian leader announced the move in a one-line decree on the website of the President of Ukraine.

  • Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

    Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, European countries have scrambled to find alternative sources of gas supply, and despite some hiccups, they have mostly succeeded

  • Putin: will 'take into account' NATO's nuclear capability

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview broadcast Sunday that after Russia suspended its participation in the last arms control agreement with Washington, it would “take into account” the nuclear weapons capabilities not only of the United States but of other NATO countries such as France and Britain. Putin had said in a speech suspending Russia's role in the 2010 New START treaty earlier this week that France and Britain, not parties to the agreement, had joined the United States in targeting Russia with nuclear weapons.