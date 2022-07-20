Paris Commuters Stuck in Metro Tunnels After Alarm Triggered

Passengers on the Paris metro evacuated train cars after reports of people on the train tracks led to a snafu around the Gare du Nord, on Monday, July 18, according to RER B, a line of the Paris metro system.

This footage shows people lining up in a tunnel next to a halted train.

According to Le Parisien, after the first train triggered an alarm because of the suspected people on the tracks, 10 more trains were stopped in the surrounding tunnels.

“We stayed two hours on the train. It was super hot. People were feeling unwell,” a passenger told local media. Credit: @TChatelier via Storyful