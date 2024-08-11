Paris 2024: Rekindling the Olympic flame

Yahoo Sports' Jay Busbee reflects on how the Paris Olympics captivated the world, combining the charm of the City of Lights with unforgettable athletic moments, and setting a high standard for Los Angeles 2028.

Video Transcript

Just three short weeks ago, the Olympics were showing their age creaky out of touch, too expensive to host, too difficult to watch.

But then Paris did what Paris has done for millions all around the world rekindled a love affair.

It turns out that the Olympics are pretty great.

All you need to do is put the world's finest athletes in one of the world's most beautiful cities and let the magic happen.

Harris started out with a huge advantage using some of the world's most beautiful locales as a backdrop.

Look at the beach volleyball venue, you'll never see a stadium that gorgeous again in your life.

The place de La Concorde was the beating heart of these games, hosting BMX skateboarding and three X three basketball.

Before sellout crowds, the athletes rose to meet the moment.

The US men's basketball team triumphed in one of the most thrilling comebacks of all time.

Simone Biles proved why she's the goat dominant in victory and gracious in defeat.

Medals were won and lost by thousands of a second.

We met new legends too like the Turkish shooter who embodies casual excellence or our American Pommel horse legend who went from Clark Kent to Superman and don't forget, Bob the cat catcher.

Not all heroes wear medals.

Even the events that didn't work out quite so well.

Looking at you breaking, well, at least we can all laugh together about them.

So now the Olympic flame which wasn't really a flame has been extinguished.

The Paris Olympics have reached the finish line and it's a gold medal for the City of Lights.

Good luck, Los Angeles.

You've got a tough act to follow.