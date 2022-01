A parhelion was spotted in the far western Minnesota town of Graceville on January 5 as the National Weather Service warned of “hazardous wind chills”.

Also known as sun dogs, parhelia are caused by sunlight shining through hexagonal ice crystals within cirrus clouds.

This video by Carol Bauer captured the parhelion in all its beauty hovering above the snowy landscape. Credit: Carol Bauer via Storyful