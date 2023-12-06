Parents worried after Modesto autism therapy center employee accused of sexually abusing child

After a now-former employee at a Modesto center that helps children with autism was accused of sexually abusing a child at the workplace, parents Yesenia and Nick Garza are worried about their son. The Kendall Center offers behavioral and language therapy for children like the Garzas' 6-year-old son Rafael. The Garzas say Rafael is moderately autistic and non-verbal. He began speech therapy at the center from August 2022 to November 2023. When 35-year-old Sean Dalton Marquez was arrested on charges related to lewd acts on a child younger than 14 years of age, the parents said the center informed them that Marquez worked with their son.