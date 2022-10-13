Parents wanted in abduction of 3 at-risk children in San Joaquin County
Deputies are searching for two parents who abducted their three children they were supposed to surrender by court order, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said. The three children, 9-year-old Christopher Pinon, 11-year-old Evangeline Pinon and 16-year-old Angelica Pinon are considered at risk "due to an ongoing 'substantial danger to the physical and emotional health'" present living with their parents, 35-year-old Karri Dominguez and 48-year-old Michael Pinon, the sheriff's office said.