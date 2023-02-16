Parents push to end bullying after son's death

CBC

Two backcountry skiers died Saturday in an avalanche approximately 40 kilometres south of Tatla Lake, B.C., in the west Chilcotin region of the province. According to Avalanche Canada, the pair accessed the east-facing slope of Potato Peak on snowmobiles and were skiing when they were fully buried by the Size 2 avalanche. The skiers were reported overdue, and a search crew found and recovered their bodies. Their identities have not been made public. Avalanche Canada senior forecaster Simon Horto