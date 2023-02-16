Parents push to end bullying after son's death
Parents push to end bullying after son's death
Parents push to end bullying after son's death
Tributes pour in for ‘shy, tough little kid’
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa welcomed their first baby together on Jan. 31
Damning letter was discovered in the backpack found next to Laundrie’s body – which also contained a notebook confessing to Petito’s murder
The actress, who died at age 82 on Feb. 15, is survived by her two children, Damon and Tahnee
The pair revealed that they'd welcomed their fourth child on Super Bowl Sunday.
Not long after the end of her 32-year marriage, the TLC star gives a hint that she's "leveled up"
"I’m proud that I stayed true to myself ... but I definitely don’t want to go through that in the future."
Two backcountry skiers died Saturday in an avalanche approximately 40 kilometres south of Tatla Lake, B.C., in the west Chilcotin region of the province. According to Avalanche Canada, the pair accessed the east-facing slope of Potato Peak on snowmobiles and were skiing when they were fully buried by the Size 2 avalanche. The skiers were reported overdue, and a search crew found and recovered their bodies. Their identities have not been made public. Avalanche Canada senior forecaster Simon Horto
Christine Brown recently revealed she was dating someone "exclusively," calling him a "dream come true"
The pro boxer wished his ‘Queens’ a happy Valentine’s Day
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness married in April 1996 and share two children
When Kody "says certain things, I don't like it," admits Gwendlyn Brown's fiancée Beatriz Queiroz
The Hollywood power-couple revealed their designs and emphasised their ‘commitment’.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their first Valentine's Day as a married couple at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Tuesday
In India, the wedding season is in full swing and police are on high alert. Organised gangs have been infiltrating ceremonies and stealing jewelry, dresses, gifts and cash. These gangs often use minors to commit these crimes, causing several thousand euros worth of damage. The wedding industry represents 46 billion euros per year in India. Families save up for years, even go into debt, to organise magnanimous ceremonies, costing tens of thousands of euros.Read more on FRANCE 24 English
Cardi B and husband Offset share son Wave, 17 months, and daughter Kulture Kiari, 4
Cuoco, who is currently pregnant with their first child, spoke sweetly about her relationship with her actor beau in a Valentine's Day tribute on Instagram
The couple met on the set of Anstead’s show, Celebrity IOU Joyride, in Spring 2021
The family of Epsom College headteacher Emma Pattison has said she and her daughter Lettie were "inseparable" - as loved ones paid tribute to them. Police believe they were shot dead by her husband George Pattison before he took his own life. In a statement issued through Surrey Police, the family said Mrs Pattison, 45, was "everything one could hope for in a daughter, sister, mother, wife, friend, teacher and so much more".
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcomed daughter Esti Maxine on Jan. 13