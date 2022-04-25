Parents of Murdered Children gather for 32nd annual memorial vigil
The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.
Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head
Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.
NEW YORK (AP) — Max Domi scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes got help from a rookie goaltender, boosting their Metropolitan Division lead by beating the New York Islanders 5-2 on Sunday. The Hurricanes won their fourth in a row and extended their edge over the second-place New York Rangers by four points. Carolina has two games left, including a visit to Madison Square Garden to face the Rangers on Tuesday night. New York has three games remaining. Caro
VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good
CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str
MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu
OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold
A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said the call came in at 10:36 a.m. for a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said OFS spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. DeFazio said much of the credit goes to Ottawa
HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t
Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal 30 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues stretched their franchise-record points streak to 15 games with a 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night after blowing a three-goal lead. St. Louis jumped on Arizona early, building leads of 3-0 and 4-1 against one of the NHL's worst teams. The Coyotes clawed their way back early in the third period, 4-3, on goals by Bokondji Imama and Michael Carcone 46 seconds apart. J.J. Mos
Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan
SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin