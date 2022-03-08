Parents fight to save Sacramento County charter school from closing

Parents are fighting to save a small charter school in Sacramento County that is scheduled to close at the end of the school year because of low enrollment and a lack of funding. During a special meeting on Jan. 20, the Board of Trustees for the Elverta Joint Elementary School district voted unanimously to revoke the charter and close Alpha Charter High School in Elverta in June. The district wrote in a statement to KCRA that, "it was the only responsible option they could take at this time given its declining and record low enrollment, which resulted in a significant and untenable financial strain on the school district." KCRA 3's Lysée Mitri reports.