Parents confused as some schools adopt COVID sporting event policies while others don't
Winter high school sports are facing an uncertain future as COVID cases soar in Michigan.
After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters.
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C
SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime sent Canada into the semifinals of the ATP Cup on Thursday by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov had set up Auger-Aliassime’s clincher over Germany by downing Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in the first singles match. Canada will play defending champion Russia on Saturday. The other semifinalists, Poland and Spain, play on Friday. “It feels good to beat Zverev,” the 11th-ranked Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court inter
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco
The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea
MUNICH — Bayern Munich says Canadian star Alphonso Davies has joined the list of players to test positive for COVID-19. The Bundesliga club says the 21-year-old fullback from Edmonton is well and self-isolating at home. Other players to have tested positive include Leroy Sane, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Tanguy Nianzou, Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso and Omar Richards. Assistant coach Dino Toppmoeller is also self-isolating after a positive test. Bayern returned to training
Canada Basketball announced Spaniard Victor Lapeña as the new head coach of its senior women's team on Thursday. The organization said Lapeña signed a multi-year contract through the 2024 Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn will join as lead assistant alongside holdovers Carly Clarke and Steve Baur. Canada, ranked fourth by FIBA, parted ways with former head coach Lisa Thomaidis in September. Under Thomaidis, the Canadian women failed to advance past the group stage
OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Wednesday the city will pursue other ways of getting a new downtown arena built after its deal with the Flames owners was officially terminated earlier this week. Construction was supposed to start on the $600-million arena in Victoria Park in early 2022 — but on Dec. 21, Gondek said she had been informed by the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) that it would not be proceeding with the project. In the days that followed, the Flames owners indicat
"We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration."
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cornerback Cameron Dantzler has joined the list of Minnesota Vikings unavailable for their Sunday night game with the Green Bay Packers. Dantzler was left inactive due to a calf injury. He had been listed as doubtful on the Vikings’ injury report. Minnesota will have tight end Tyler Conklin available. Conklin had been questionable with a hamstring injury, though he was a full participant in Friday’s practice. The Vikings already knew they’d be playing this game without qua
VANCOUVER — The NHL has postponed Saturday's game between the Canucks and Ottawa Senators in Vancouver due to ongoing attendance restrictions. The league also pushed back a matchup between the Senators and Jets in Winnipeg originally set for Jan. 15. The NHL says the games will be rescheduled for dates later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted. Neither the Canucks (16-15-3) nor the Sens (9-18-2) have played since Jan. 1, and Vancouver hasn't hosted a game since Dec. 14 wh
We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.
TORONTO — For Fred VanVleet, getting the band back together suited the Toronto Raptors guard just fine. VanVleet scored a season-high 35 points in the Raptors' 120-105 win against the depleted New York Knicks on Sunday, a game that saw all the significant Raptors healthy and playing together for the first time in the 2021-22 campaign. The Raptors began the season shorthanded because Pascal Siakam missed the first 10 games as he recovered from off-season shoulder surgery. Then a hip injury took d
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed Kailer Yamamoto in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol after the forward tested positive on a rapid test. Yamamoto was pulled from the Oilers' practice Friday after recording the positive result. Coach Dave Tippett said the team is awaiting further results to confirm the test. Edmonton also has superstar captain Connor McDavid, defenceman Tyson Barrie and forward Derek Ryan in protocol. McDavid, Barrie and Ryan are eligible to come out of protocol on Sunday pro
It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half.
The Winnipeg Jets won't be moving home games out of the province, after all. The update comes after team owner True North Sports + Entertainment sent fans a survey on Thursday afternoon, asking how they would feel about the NHL team moving home games to a region that doesn't have restrictions on fan attendance. A spokesperson for True North said Thursday that the team was exploring alternatives to playing in an empty building and consulting stakeholders. Elliotte Friedman, a reporter with Hockey
TORONTO — Ilya Mikheyev and the Toronto Maple Leafs added to the Edmonton Oilers' misery Wednesday night. Mikheyev scored on a third-period power play as Toronto defeated the undermanned Oilers 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena. It marked the eighth straight game the Leafs have scored with the man advantage and the fifth consecutive contest Edmonton has allowed a power-play goal. Mikheyev ripped his third goal of the season — and third in the last two games since returning from wrist surgery Dec. 14 — pas
The French player is one of the best strikers on the planet at the tender age of 22 and, with a huge future ahead of him, everything seems to indicate that he has the qualities to become one of the best players in the history of the game.
Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure.