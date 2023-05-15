Parents concerned about school safety set to vote on capital project

Associated Press

The Oakland Unified School District and striking teachers have reached agreement on four “common good” provisions that had been sticking points during the walkout that is now in its second week. “We are still on strike, but momentum is on our side,” the Oakland Education Association said on Twitter Saturday night. The union representing 3,000 educators, counselors and other workers has maintained the district has failed to bargain in good faith on a new three-year contract that also makes more traditional demands like higher salaries.