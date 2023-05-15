Parents concerned about school safety set to vote on capital project
Parents in the Starpoint Central School District are set to vote on a $69,000,000 capital project. Some of that money will be used to upgrade school safety.
In DeSantis they trust: Conservative parental groups and powerful politicians clash with parents, teachers and librarians who oppose the banning of books.
Here is a look at some of the rejected titles, and what their omissions reveal about Florida’s approach to social studies.
The front lawn of the New Brunswick legislature in Fredericton was crowded on Saturday afternoon as teachers, parents and students demonstrated in support of gender-identity policy. They carried signs promoting LGBTQ rights and education, as well as Pride flags. On Monday, the provincial government confirmed it is reviewing Policy 713 due to hundreds of complaints and questions they said they received from parents and teachers. The policy was introduced in 2020. Policy 713 lays out minimum requi
“We’re taking away [students’] ability to think critically and to know there are many sides to an issue,” Mayade Ersoff, a history teacher at Palmetto Middle School in Pinecrest
Private school pupils who move to state sixth form are up to a third more likely to get accepted into Cambridge, the Daily Telegraph can reveal.
"I can't vote, but I can engineer," said Ava Cotroneo, a finalist at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair being held in Texas.
The school, located at 4545 Old Ranch Way, will serve approximately 764 students.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) is under pressure to withdraw guidance for schools recommending that toddlers “ask questions about sexuality” and “explore gender identities”.
The 2022-23 school year may not be over yet, but the Board has been hard at work hammering out the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. Calendar deliberations involve much more than members of the Board of Education sitting around the boardroom table and penciling in non-student days and holidays. Staff, School Community Councils, Horizon Teachers’ Association, and the Canadian Union of Public Employees are each consulted during the process and collaborate to develop the calendar for the upcomi
The Oakland Unified School District and striking teachers have reached agreement on four “common good” provisions that had been sticking points during the walkout that is now in its second week. “We are still on strike, but momentum is on our side,” the Oakland Education Association said on Twitter Saturday night. The union representing 3,000 educators, counselors and other workers has maintained the district has failed to bargain in good faith on a new three-year contract that also makes more traditional demands like higher salaries.
Pine Hills Elementary School remembers 3 students killed this year
Georgia General Assembly member Mesha Mainor, D., discusses why she calls school choice "parent choice" and how she has bucked her party to support vouchers for students at underperforming schools.
