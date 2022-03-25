Parents bring children to work since strike sparks Sacramento school closures

With teachers and other district employees on strike, the sudden closure of Sacramento City Unified schools has left many parents with no choice but to take their children to work with them. For the last two days, Sutter Middle School seventh-grader Vida Read-Jones has been spending time at her mother's business in midtown Sacramento. Her mother, Sloane Read, owns Refill Madness on 29 Street near S Street. Customers bring in their own containers to get refills on things, like hand soap and laundry detergent, instead of buying new plastic packaging. Vida has been helping where possible, trying to stay busy.